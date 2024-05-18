Ebonyi lawmaker dumps LP for APC

A member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Celestine Ogba, has dumped the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ogba, representing Onicha East in the Assembly, announced his defection at a ceremony in the APC state secretariat in Abakalikii on Saturday.

The lawmaker said he was happy to return to his roots, having been a party member in the past.

He said the APC was the largest political party in the country and Africa with great and influential personalities as members.

Ogba said: “I am happy to join them in building blocks which would translate to mansions of delivering democratic dividends to the people.

“What people say does not matter but ideologies which transform the lives of the people.

“The state governor has shown that his administration is people oriented which is embedded in the people’s charter of needs mantra.”

He said his switch to the ruling party was in the overall interest of his constituency.

“I should not be a clog in the wheels of progress as I want my people, party, and state to progress.

“I come from a politically volatile local government area which should make us eschew violence but lay claim to what is rightly due to us.

“I defected with all labour party stakeholders in the constituency as the council has become one with the merger of political forces from the east and west constituencies,” he added.

The APC Chairman in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, commended Ogba for defecting to the party and described him as a big fish caught by the party.

“When you go to the river for fishing, you will be happy to catch a big fish and that is what we have done.

“We are looking for the best brains to project the state to the apex of national discourse and enhance our people’s well-being.

“I have known Ogba for long and wished him success in the spirit despite contesting in the opposition,” the chairman stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now