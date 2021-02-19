Ebonyi man accused of killing wife acquitted after eight years in prison | Ripples Nigeria

Chukwudi Omeh, a man accused of allegedly killing his wife has been discharged and acquitted by a State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.

Omeh regained freedom after he had spent eight years in prison custody.

The judge, Vincent Nwanchor, said the accused was not guilty of the allegation as there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove that the husband was the killer.

Read also: Gov Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over NURTW crisis

Mr Omeh’s wife, Chinagorom, was three months pregnant when she was killed and her remains dumped in a forest.

The body was reportedly found after three days.

The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in prison custody since 2013. He expressed joy that justice had been served.

“The judgement is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Mr Nwaopkosi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions