EBONYI: ﻿One policeman reportedly killed, another kidnapped, as gunmen attack checkpoint

Gunmen on Thursday attacked a police checkpoint along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway and set a police patrol van on fire.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Ishieke Junction on the outskirts of Abakaliki metropolis.

Sources in the area alleged that the gunmen killed one policeman and kidnapped another.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, however, confirmed the attack, but denied knowledge of the killing or kidnapping of any police officer.

Ukandu said: “An incident happened this morning, but I am still trying to get the details.

“At this point, I can’t confirm much. Let me get my facts right.”

