Ebonyi PDP accuses Police, state govt of witch-hunting opposition

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the state government of colluding with the Nigerian Police Force by witch-hunting and intimidating its party members and other opposition.

This was contained in a letter issued by the state’s PDP Chairman, Tochukwu Okorie, titled ‘Save Our Soul from Government Sponsored Terror’, dated January 12, addressed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General, State Security Service (DSS)

According to the opposition party, the state government in cahoots with the Ebonyi State Police Command “appears to be working hand in gloves with a gang of vicious hoodlums on a reckless rampage” while noting that “well-meaning and law-abiding citizens of Ebonyi State are being pushed beyond tolerable limits by the mayhem, wanton destruction, naked molestation and dehumanising treatment these agents of evil and their pay masters are consistently unleashing on innocent citizens of the state.”

The PDP spokesman also detailed how the party’s Publicity Secretary in Ebony State, Nwoba Chika Nwoba was waylaid by a gang of hoodlums, allegedly with the support of the state government, during a trip along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

He noted that Chika was molested before abduction by the hoodlums.

Consequently, the PDP itemized its grievances in the letter before the Inspector General of Police.

The rest of the statement reads, “From the foregoing, the IGP is invited to note as follows: That disappearance of people who refused to join the governor’s camp or have disagreement with him has become common place; That bad boys, cultists and hoodlums in Ebonyi State have now been organised into armed gangs to rain terror in the state; That the ‘gunmen’ operating in Ebonyi State, unlike in other states, are known. They operate under the name ‘Ebubeagu’ the state-owned militia; That the quantity of arms in the possession of Ebonyi State gangs is frightening and their seeming collaboration with the police is a cause for concern; That those who survive the organised attack are sure to be detained by the police and arraigned at a ready Magistrate Court on trumped up and frivolous charges.

“The IGP may further note that the Ebonyi State Police Command refused PDP access to their secretariat since November 2020 when Governor David Umahi left the party on the very curious and flimsy excuse that he has a Magistrate Court order that says if PDP is allowed into the premises that they will be infected with COVID-19. The IGP may wish to note that, it is unacceptable for Ebonyi State Police Command to promote, protect and support criminal gangs even when their activities have become a disgrace to the name and integrity of the Nigerian Police.

“In view of the above, I pray on behalf of Ebonyi State people as follows: That the IGP should as a demonstration of professionalism and respect for the rule of law, intervene to save Ebonyi citizens from state sponsored terror, That the IGP should investigate cases of professional misconduct by the Ebonyi State Police Command in the interest of the image of the Nigerian Police Force, and the personal integrity of the IGP as a fine officer and gentleman; That the IGP should intervene to release Nwoba, who is still in the custody of the police more than 48 hours of his abduction by an armed gang and detention by the police.”

