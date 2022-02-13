Ebonyi PDP accuses state govt of scheming to protect party leaders

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of scheming to arrest some of its party leaders under the guise of tackling insecurity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s party chairman, Tochukwu Okorie while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

According to him, the state government had perfected plans to tie some of the PDP party members to the killings that took place in 13 Local Government Areas in the state.

He said “We have it in good authority that on 10th of February 2022, Ebonyi State government called a meeting in which the attendees were essentially the leaders of Ebubeagu militia that operate in the state. There was a follow-up yesterday and this meeting was called to address the nagging issue of security in Ebonyi State.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt warns residents to ignore IPOB’s stay-at-home order or else…

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ebonyi State chapter has raised an alarm following the incessant incidents of brutality and killings attributed to Ebubeagu Security operatives.

“Following the alarm we raised, a number of persons have gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the law that set up Ebubeagu and other matters. It is consequent upon those developments, that the said meeting was called.

“And in that meeting, they came out with a resolution, that going forward, the only way to stop the PDP and the opposition in the state from further challenging the brutality that Ebubeagu metes on the citizens of the state is to begin to implicate leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other stakeholders who are in position parties in crimes and phantom situations in other to demoralize and whittle the popularity and influence that the PDP has commanded in the state” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now