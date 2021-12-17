Ebonyi PDP confident of victory in 2023 election

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie, said on Friday party would reclaim the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Okorie stated this during the party’s State Executive Committee meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said the defection of Governor David Umahi to the APC affected the PDP as the party assumed the role of an opposition organisation in the state for the first time since 1999.

He said: “As the party grappled with the reality of his inglorious exit, the governor was also ferociously pursuing his nefarious plot to ensure that PDP disappeared in the state.

“But by the sheer determination and unfazed leadership provided by our leaders, National and State Assemblies, and our stakeholders, the party not only survived the onslaught but has successfully rebuilt its structures across all levels in the state.

“As a conscientious and responsibility-minded political organisation, the Peoples Democratic Party has the national agenda of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria. This agenda is even more urgent for the PDP in Ebonyi State given that our people pine away daily under the cruel and brutish administration of Governor David Umahi and his APC.

“Today’s meeting is therefore crucial as it affords us the opportunity to commence in essence the process of rescuing our people from hunger, deprivation, and bloodletting that has been their lot since 2015. The PDP in Ebonyi is poised to kick out this anti-people government so we can painstakingly reconstruct the lives of the traumatized Ebonyi people and rebuild our decayed institutions in the education and health sector.”

