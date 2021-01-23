Ebonyi PDP cries out over alleged threat to members, fingers Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to step up security in and around the state over alleged threat to its members.

This was made known on Friday by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the PDP in the state, Chief Fred Udeogu, during a media briefing held at the National Secretariat of the PDP, in Abuja.

Udeogu said that the decision to petition the IGP became necessary in the light of growing threat to its members by persons suspected of acting at the behest of Governor David Umahi.

He said that the police and other security agencies should protect members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and hold Governor Umahi accountable for any breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State.

Udeogu said; “We wish to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of State Security Services to protect members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and hold Governor Dave Umahi accountable for any breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State.

“Governor Dave Umahi’s goal is to control the PDP and the APC in Ebonyi State, by sheer brute force. But the good people of Ebonyi State who are predominantly members of the PDP, are not prepared to be victims of brute force and dictatorship, and will continue to fight for their political freedom,” he added.

The governor of the state had recently dumped the PDP for the APC in a move that was seen by many as calculation to take a shot at the presidency.

