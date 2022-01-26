Ebonyi PDP publicity secretary arraigned for alleged spread of fake news

The Ebonyi State publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nwoba Chika Nwoba, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abakaliki, the State capital, for allegedly spreading fake news on social media.

Earlier in January, Nwoba was arrested by the Ebube Agu security network and handed over to the police for prosecution.

His arrest reportedly generated uproar by his party.

Nwoba, who was arraigned before a magistrate, Blessing Chukwu, on Wednesday, was also said to be disseminating false information about the State Governor, Dave Umahi.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi PDP accuses Police, state govt of witch-hunting opposition

He was alleged to be using his Facebook page to spread fake news capable of causing confusion, and problems in the State.

According to the 15-count charge against him, the offence he committed is punishable under section 4 of the state’s Cybercrime Prohibition Law No. 012 of 2021.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now