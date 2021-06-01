Ebonyi Police arrests six suspected IPOB members, recovers guns | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ebonyi Police arrests six suspected IPOB members, recovers guns
The attempt to unravel the recurring attacks in the South-East has resorted in the arrest of six suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to the Ebonyi Police Command.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, on Tuesday who also confirmed the recovery of five locally made pistols with 12 live ammunition from them.
Odah said the suspects were arrested during operations on Monday to disperse hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order by IPOB.
Odah also said the police neutralised three suspected armed robbers, recovered three expended cartridges, a jack knife, an axe, a cutlass, and some charms from them.
She explained that following a distress call that some hoodlums had barricaded Ogbaga road, attacking and setting vehicles ablaze, hence operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene.
“The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire.
“In the exchange of gun battle that ensued two members of the gang were fatally wounded while others escaped with bullet wounds into the nearby bush,” said the statement.
Odah said one locally-made shotgun, one locally-made revolver pistol with five live cartridges, one jack knife, one axe and some charms were recovered from them.
“A Toyota Picnic was set ablaze by the gang, including five motorcycles of different brands.
READ ALSO: Police arrests four persons allegedly hired to disrupt APC primaries in Lagos
“Innocent citizens were attacked because they refused to obey the ‘sit-at-home directive of the IPOB.
“The traumatised victims are currently responding to treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital,” she said.
Odah explained that two of the IPOB suspects on surveillance mission were intercepted in front of the police headquarters in the state.
“Frantic effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Odah said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
