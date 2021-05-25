Ebonyi Police, EbubeAgu arrest 37 persons allegedly planning attacks on INEC offices, police formations | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ebonyi Police, EbubeAgu arrest 37 persons allegedly planning attacks on INEC offices, police formations
The Ebonyi branch of the South-East security outfit known as “Ebubeagu’’ has arrested 37 suspected criminals planning to attack police stations and some INEC offices in the state.
Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, told newsmen on Monday in Abakaliki that the suspects were arrested in Agubia, in the Ikwo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.
“Ebubeagu security outfit in a midnight operation, on Sunday, May 23 apprehended a total of 37 suspected criminals in Agubia axis in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.
“The arrest was made in a joint operation coordinated by the commissioner and the Ikwo Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Steve Orogwu.
“It was also made with assistance from operatives of Ikwo divisional police, who saw the criminals in their hideout and arrested them,’’ Okoro-Emegha said.
He added that those arrested were indigenes of Ebonyi and those of neighbouring states in the southeast.
“Some of the suspects are not from Ebonyi but they have been handed over to the police for further investigation.
“Among things recovered from the hoodlums is a map of some areas they were preparing to attack and the areas include police stations and some INEC offices in the state,’’ he stated.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
