Ebonyi Police repels attack on formation, kills one | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ebonyi Police repels attack on formation, kills one
The Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday repelled an attack on its division, killing one of the attackers, and recovering an AK47 rifle.
DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki.
“At 1200hrs of Sunday, hoodlums, numbering about 20 in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus, and some others on foot, came in through the back fence and attacked one of our divisions at Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.
“The attackers entered and immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled in a gun battle that ensued. One of the attackers was killed.
“His AK47 rifle, GSM Phone, and Jackknife were recovered while others escaped with bullet wounds. However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.
READ ALSO: Police probe alleged harassment of principal, teachers by operatives
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi Command, Mr Aliyu Garba, has visited the division for an on the spot assessment of the situation.
“He has also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution,” the PPRO said.
Attacks on police formations in the South-East have been a recurring menace with the IPOB denying any wrongdoing which led to the institution of Operation Restore Peace.
Operation Restore Peace will “confront criminal elements” and address crimes such as banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery, the Nigeria Police Force said in a statement.
It aims to “roll back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda,” the force said.
The military and intelligence agencies will also take part in the operation, the police said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Akanbi, Bello emerge winners at National table tennis Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club emerged as men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)...
Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay
Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions
Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they...
Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season
Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...