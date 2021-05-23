Ebonyi Police repels attack on formation, kills one | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday repelled an attack on its division, killing one of the attackers, and recovering an AK47 rifle.

DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki.

“At 1200hrs of Sunday, hoodlums, numbering about 20 in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus, and some others on foot, came in through the back fence and attacked one of our divisions at Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

“The attackers entered and immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled in a gun battle that ensued. One of the attackers was killed.

“His AK47 rifle, GSM Phone, and Jackknife were recovered while others escaped with bullet wounds. However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi Command, Mr Aliyu Garba, has visited the division for an on the spot assessment of the situation.

“He has also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution,” the PPRO said.

Attacks on police formations in the South-East have been a recurring menace with the IPOB denying any wrongdoing which led to the institution of Operation Restore Peace.

Operation Restore Peace will “confront criminal elements” and address crimes such as banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery, the Nigeria Police Force said in a statement.

It aims to “roll back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda,” the force said.

The military and intelligence agencies will also take part in the operation, the police said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

