Ebonyi restricts religious worships to two hours due to covid-19

Ebonyi State Government on Friday ordered religious worship centres in the state to restrict their services to maximum of two hours over fears of the wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Governor, David Umahi, who announced this on Friday, said the decision followed the second wave of the CoronaVirus pandemic in the country, noting that apart from the restriction of religious worship, all large gatherings are also banned in the state.

Governor Umahi also directed the State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe and the State COVID-19 team to ensure massive sensitisation and public enlightenment campaign to get the people to embrace the COVID-19 protocols.

In a related development, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has nominated the governor as COVID-19 National Champion.

The nomination was announced in a letter to the governor by the National Coordinator of the Task Force, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

