Ebonyi to deploy Ebubeagu operatives to guard INEC facilities

The Ebonyi State government will deploy operatives of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to guard offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following a spate of arson attacks targeting the electoral body.

The security consultant to the state government, Stanley Emegha, who disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on efforts to forestall a recent arson on the INEC office in Izzi local government area, said the operatives will complement regular security measures taken by INEC.

“Those causing these problems do not want elections to hold in Ebonyi as in other states, but their plans have failed. Elections would hold in Ebonyi as scheduled, and the people would protect their votes,” Emegha said.

“Going forward, we would, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, deploy joint security outfits at all INEC offices among other public facilities across the state.

“The problem is that when we deploy the Ebubeagu security outfit to such facilities, some people would start insinuating that they want to hijack electoral materials.

“We would, however, not succumb to such cheap blackmail but ensure that such facilities are adequately protected across the state,” he added.

