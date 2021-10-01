Ebonyi to employ 5,000 workers by January 2022

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Friday the state government would employ at least 5,000 workers by January 2022.

The governor stated this at a news conference put together to mark the 25th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Ebonyi was created by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.

Umahi expressed satisfaction that the state had become a reference point in virtually all the sectors, especially road infrastructure in the last 25 years.

He said: “October 1 marks an important milestone in our march towards the attainment of the aspirations of the founding fathers, who fought for the creation of Ebonyi and attainment of Nigeria’s independence.

“Our nation and Ebonyi have been going through challenges, especially the scourge of insecurity that has eaten deep into the fabrics of our economy.

“We have spared no efforts in rising to the challenge of building firmly and decisively on the achievements made in the last six years in the state.”

On agriculture, the governor said the state had upgraded its fertilizer blending plant to 80 metric tonnes capacity per hour.

According to him, the upgrade was to address the fertilizer needs of the people of the state.

Umahi added: “We have reactivated the state government’s rice milling plants and installed the parboiling plants to make the state the biggest rice milling hub in Nigeria.

“We have the industrial clusters in each of the three senatorial districts that will create opportunities for businesses.”

