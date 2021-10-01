News
Ebonyi to employ 5,000 workers by January 2022
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Friday the state government would employ at least 5,000 workers by January 2022.
The governor stated this at a news conference put together to mark the 25th anniversary of the state’s creation.
Ebonyi was created by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.
Umahi expressed satisfaction that the state had become a reference point in virtually all the sectors, especially road infrastructure in the last 25 years.
READ ALSO: Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi commissioner for alleged insubordination
He said: “October 1 marks an important milestone in our march towards the attainment of the aspirations of the founding fathers, who fought for the creation of Ebonyi and attainment of Nigeria’s independence.
“Our nation and Ebonyi have been going through challenges, especially the scourge of insecurity that has eaten deep into the fabrics of our economy.
“We have spared no efforts in rising to the challenge of building firmly and decisively on the achievements made in the last six years in the state.”
On agriculture, the governor said the state had upgraded its fertilizer blending plant to 80 metric tonnes capacity per hour.
According to him, the upgrade was to address the fertilizer needs of the people of the state.
Umahi added: “We have reactivated the state government’s rice milling plants and installed the parboiling plants to make the state the biggest rice milling hub in Nigeria.
“We have the industrial clusters in each of the three senatorial districts that will create opportunities for businesses.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...