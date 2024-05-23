Ebonyi varsity student commits suicide

A final year student of Ebonyi State University in Abakaliki identified as Favour Ugwuka committed suicide on Wednesday.

The victim, who was in the Department of English Languge, committed suicide in her hostel room at the Ishieke campus of the university.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He said: “Police was aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the alleged suicide.

“I don’t know the time of the incident but we received the report around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

“I do not have any fresh update now to give concerning the incident but I will keep you informed about new developments.”

