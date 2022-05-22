Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra —Gov Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has on once again, reiterated that the state will never be part of Biafran Republic even if agitators for the separatist country achieve their aim.

Umahi, one of the 2023 presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made this assertion on Saturday while playing host to members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), at the Government House in Abakiliki, the state capital.

While addressing a question on the Biafran agitation, Umahi who also doubles as the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, reirerated a position he took earlier in the year that Ebonyi has never been part of Biafra and will never be even if the nation is achieved.

“Even if there were to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra. I have said it before and I will continue to say it,” the 2023 presidential hopeful stated emphatically.

This is not the first time Umahi would take a stance by insisting that Ebonyi is not and will never be a part of Biafra.

In January, during a reception organized for him by his political associates after declaring his presidential bid, the Governor had stated that his state will not be part of the agitation for a sovereign nation for the Igbos as it was not part of Biafra.

“First and foremost, I have been saying it, if anybody tells you about Biafra, tell them Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.

“We have been so oppressed and now we are finding our feet and you want us to go back. We will not. We will not. Let me make it clear for all to hear. Ebonyi State will not be part of any Biafran agitation,” the governor had declared.

