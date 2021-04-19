‘Ebubeagu a joke, mockery,’ IPOB mocks South-East governors over new security outfit | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
‘Ebubeagu a joke, mockery,’ IPOB mocks South-East governors over new security outfit
For the umpteenth time, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday reaffirmed its total rejection of the newly-formed South-East security outfit, EBUBEAGU.
The IPOB Director of Publicity, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
The group had on Sunday declared its total rejection for the new security outfit and threatened to establish the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the northern part of the country.
A coalition led by the World Igbo Congress had recently declared its support for the ESN and urged the South-East governors to disband the EBUBEAGU following the recent security challenges in the region.
IPOB agreed with the coalition and stressed that “EBUBEAGU was built for mischievous purposes.”
The statement read: “We have noted with keen interest, the genuine calls by some eminent Igbo for collaboration between our gallant Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the ghost EBUBEAGU security network recently floated by the South-East governors. We have equally noted similar calls by some self-acclaimed but unreliable Igbo elders and Ohanaeze chieftains.
READ ALSO: IPOB threatens to launch ESN in northern Nigeria, reaffirms rejection of new South-East outfit
“But we have a simple question for them all: can light and darkness work together? We all knew the circumstances that gave birth to ESN. It was when the governors woefully failed to stand with the people who were being raped and slaughtered daily by herdsmen and jihadists that our leader, based on the yearnings of the people had to establish ESN to save the situation. And ever since then, the narrative has changed.
“Out of envy and jealousy as those being remote-controlled by the Caliphate, the South-East governors belatedly, and without coordination announced a ghost security outfit –EBUBEAGU
“For the discerning minds, the action of the governors and their masters is a suspect. They are out for something sinister but we are too smart to fall for it.
“Where are the personnel of the so-called ‘Ebubeoke na Ngwere? When Amotekun was formed by South-West governors, did you not see their personnel and equipment? When our Leader established ESN did you not see our gallant men? How then are you asking ESN to collaborate with ghost EBUBEAGU that has no identifiable personnel?
“If the South-East governors were sincere, they would have rather supported ESN which has been doing a pretty job since inception instead of floating this joke and mockery.”
