EBUBEAGU: Ebonyi govt rejects court’s judgment to disband Ebubeagu

The Ebonyi State government has rejected the judgment of a Federal High Court which proscribed the South-East Security Network, code named, ‘Ebubeagu’ as illegal.

The dissolution of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi was ordered by a Federal High Court in Abakaliki on Tuesday after identifying the organization as an illegitimate group.

The court also ordered the Department of State Services, DSS and the police to collect all the weapons in possession of the operatives of the outfit.

But Uchenna Orji, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Orientation told journalists on Wednesday that the judgment was dead on arrival.

Orji who spoke at a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital said there is no cause for alarm over the judgement.

“Ebubeagu has legal backing to its existence and operations not only in Ebonyi but the entire south east. We will not hesitate to go to the supreme court to know who is right in this circumstance.

Also speaking, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Special Security Consultant (SSC) to the state government, noted that machineries were already in motion to appeal the judgement.

Okoro-Emegha expressed optimism that the appellate court will reverse the verdict in due course because the outfit has a firm legal backing to its existence.

He urged politicians to stop playing with the security of the society, irrespective of the party they belong to.

“Ebubeagu is perfectly designed by law to compliment the effort of the security agencies in tackling insecurity.

“We will not listen to that Federal High Court ruling of Tuesday because we have a similar ruling previously, which we won in 2022. Of course, the lives of citizens is utmost important to us.

“We will appeal the judgement and Ebubeagu will continue to function the way they have been functioning. So, we will not adhere to that judgement,” he stated.

Okoro-Emegha urged the opposition parties to know that removing Ebubeagu will not make them win elections in Ebonyi.

“Election is by Voter’s card and by talking to your supporters. Nothing will make Ebubeagu to jitter because there is law backing the establishment,” he added.

