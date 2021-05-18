Ebubeagu will address South-East security challenges – Gov Ikpeazu | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State governor, c, said on Tuesday the recently launched South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu would address the security challenges in the region.

The outfit, according to him, has all it takes to achieve great success.

Ikpeazu, who stated this in a Zoom meeting organized by the Abia Media Forum in Umuahia, said the Ebubeagu has come to stay as it would be fully equipped to tackle insecurity in the region.

The governor added that the idea behind the formation of the security outfit by South-East governors was to “collaborate and maximize the comparative advantage of each state to enable the region to effectively tackle the challenges headlong.”

Ikpeazu said: “The launching of Ebubeagu couldn’t have come at a better time. It has come to stay and will address the security challenges in the South-East.

“In Abia, we already had in place the Homeland Security Unit with a mandate to protect lives and property of people of the state.

“But with Ebubeagu, we are recruiting citizens at the ward and community levels who would help in the area of information and intelligence gathering at the grassroots level.

“The state will soon organize a stakeholders’ forum which will have in attendance all stakeholders in the security sector.

“We are bringing together stakeholders in the security sector to help us evaluate the template we have; this will enable us to tackle the security challenges we are faced with.

“Our target is to create a security architecture robust enough to secure our state.”

By: Isaac Dachen

