Ebuehi joins Dutch club FC Twente on loan from Benfica

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi has completed a loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side, FC Twente from Portuguese club, Benfica.

Twente won their only Dutch Eredivisie title in the 2009/2010 campaign under former England coach Steve McClaren.

They were crowned Dutch second division champions in 2018/2019 which saw them gain promotion back to the Eredivisie.

Prior to the cancellation of the league in the Netherlands due to the coronavirus outbreak, Twente were in 14th position in the 18-team league table.

They will kick-off the new league season at home against Fortuna Sittard on September 12.

Join the conversation

Opinions