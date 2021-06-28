Ebuehi joins Venezia FC on one-season loan from Benfica

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi will be plying his trade at Venezia FC in the coming season after joining the Serie A club on loan.

The 25-yeaf-old linked up with the Italian side on a one-year loan deal from Portuguese giants. Benfica.

The Lagunari, who earned promotion from Serie B via the play-offs, have the option to buy the versatile defender if they remain in Serie A for the 2022-23 campaign.

Ebuehi becomes the third major signing of Venezia this summer after LASK left-back, David Schnegg and Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder, Dor Peretz.

“Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian international right-back Tyronne Ebuehi, 25, on loan from Benfica,“ reads a statement on the club website.

Ebuehi spent last season at Dutch club FC Twente, also on loan from Benfica, starting 33 of 34 matches during the campaign.

