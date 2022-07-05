Ebuehi signs three-year contract with Serie A club Empoli

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has signed a contract until 2025, with Serie A club Empoli from Portuguese side, Benfica.

Empoli confirmed the signing on their official website on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old defender spend last season on loan at Venezia. The Italian club were relegated.

Ebuehi has now reunited with Paolo Zanetti, whom he worked with at Venezia.

A statement from Empoli read:”Empoli Football Club announces that it has definitively acquired the right to the sports performances of Tyronne Ebuehi from Sport Lisboa e Benfica; the footballer has signed a contract until 30 June 2025.“

Ebuehi has made nine appearances for the Super Eagles.

