Entertainment
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu explains how he resolves ‘serious issues’ with his wife
Nigerian TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed how he resolves serious issues with his wife, Cynthia, while explaining the secret to resolving conflicts in their marriage.
When asked about getting through fights, the couple who both answered some personal questions from Cynthia’s fans on her YouTube channel, emphasised the importance of being around each other.
Ebuka said that communicating when resolving their issues is very important and also noted that they both made a conscious decision very early in their marriage regarding some things.
He said; “I think we made a conscious decision very early in our marriage regarding some things that maybe helped us because nobody knew this marriage thing from the start. Now we’re eight years old, going on nine, and we’re still learning plenty of lessons.”
Ebuka emphasized that he and his wife, Cynthia, always sleep in the same bed, regardless of how serious their quarrel is or how irate they are with each other.
He said, “One thing we always said is no matter what it is, we’re always going to spend the night on the same bed. So no matter how you are boiling, you will still feel that person’s body bedside you. So we spend the night every night together so far we’re in the same city.”
