Business
Ecobank appoints Jeremy Awori as new CEO
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Jeremy Awori as its new Chief Executive Officer.
The bank disclosed this in a corporate document released on Thursday.
Awori’s appointment, according to the lender, took effect on March 1.
He replaced Ade Adeyemi who retired from service after attaining the age of 60 years.
Awori joined Ecobank Group following a 25-year-long career in the banking industry.
He headed the Absa Bank Kenya Plc as the CEO / Managing Director for about a decade.
Before joining Absa, Awori held multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa.
READ ALSO: Ecobank fined N3.2m for breaching NGX listing rules
He is expected to bring his wealth of experience, skills, and industry know-how to the Ecobank Group.
Speaking on his new role, Awori, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of its growth strategy. Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects. Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.
“Through our single gateway platform, we are well-positioned to provide the necessary financial products and solutions for countries, corporates, and SMEs to capitalize on the continent’s vast resource, trade, and investment opportunities.
“We also provide relevant, accessible, and affordable financial services that address the evolving needs of a vibrant, youthful, and entrepreneurial continent. Ecobank’s brand and heritage continue to be a source of pride.”
