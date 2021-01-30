Business Latest

Ecobank grows revenue by 7% to N630bn in 2020

January 30, 2021
Ecobank arraigned for $50,000, N9.2m alleged fraud, converting customer’s funds
By Ripples Nigeria

Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

This represents a 7 percent growth when compared to N586.9 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.

In its unaudited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank stated that value of its total assets now stands at N10.2 trillion after a 19 percent rise.

Read also: Ecobank arraigned for $50,000, N9.2m alleged fraud, converting customer’s funds

Summary of the report showed that deposits from customers also went up 23 percent to N7.3 trillion; Total equity went up 17 percent to N805.1 billion; while Loans and advances to customers grew by 9 percent to N3.7 trillion.

Moreso, the bank ended with profit after tax of N35.9 billion, while profit before tax and goodwill impairment closed at N126.4 billion.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */