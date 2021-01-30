Ecobank grows revenue by 7% to N630bn in 2020

Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

This represents a 7 percent growth when compared to N586.9 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.

In its unaudited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank stated that value of its total assets now stands at N10.2 trillion after a 19 percent rise.

Summary of the report showed that deposits from customers also went up 23 percent to N7.3 trillion; Total equity went up 17 percent to N805.1 billion; while Loans and advances to customers grew by 9 percent to N3.7 trillion.

Moreso, the bank ended with profit after tax of N35.9 billion, while profit before tax and goodwill impairment closed at N126.4 billion.

