Ecobank, Nigerian Breweries, NNFM, make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
Last week, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) underperformed, with the decliners rising above the gainers. However, despite the lose to investors, some companies caught the eye of Ripples Nigeria.
These companies made it into the list of stocks to watch for this week. The companies were selected based on their stock performance and company activities during last week’s trading.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Ecobank
Ecobank made Ripples Nigeria’s stock to watch due to the company’s announcement which revealed its plan to secure $300 million loan from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The bond has a maturity tenor of 5years, but it will have an impact on the company’s financials.
While the company plans to infuse the capital into its operation, prospective or existing investors should note that the bond is a liability on Ecobank’s balance sheet, as the lender will be indebted to the foreign investors, weakening their capital base. Meanwhile, in the just concluded trading week, Ecobank opened trading at N6, but closed the week at N5.50kobo.
Nigerian Breweries
Heineken, the majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, reported it underperformed during it’s full year 2020, prompting Heineken to put its workers on alert, as it intend to sack 2000 workers across its global markets.
Although Heineken stated that its products performed well in Nigeria, but it’s not certain if Nigerian Breweries products also shared the same experience, as COVID-19 impact have prevented the Nigerian brewer from concluding and approving its full year financials.
In its nine months statement for 2020, Nigerian Breweries earnings had plunged to N234.03 billion, below the N235.67 billion the company generated during the corresponding period.
So investors need to trade with caution as no-trade (bars, club, cafe, etc) partners are still operating below capacity in Nigeria, couple with the declining purchasing power; this will have an impact on Nigerian Breweries revenue growth.
Living Trust Mortgage Bank
The financial firm made the list due to its performance during last week trade. Living Trust drove trading last week, heading the top trade, as investors interest was high.
Investors traded 796.45 million on Thursday, February 11, making it the company’s highest volume of shares traded in the past three months. Living Trust currently trade at N0.62kobo, and the rush towards it shares reflect positive confidence among investors.
Mutual Benefits Assurance
Having recorded 10.53% rise in its share price during last week’s trading, Mutual Benefits was ranked the highest gainer for that week. The rise in its share price shows existing investors confidence in the company is high.
It also reflected that existing investors have a long position plan for Mutual Benefit, and not willing to sell-off shares just to protect their profit over uncertainty. The company had opened trading for the week at N0.38kobo, and closed the week with N0.42kobo.
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills
The manufacturer made the list due to its declining performance in the last week trade. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills topped the decliners having lost N1.63kobo during the trading week.
Existing investors confidence seem to have dropped last week, as they were willing to sell at a loss, to prospective investors that were willing to buy for less, causing the company’s share price to close the week with N7.02 against the N8.65kobo it opened the week with.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N70 billion during trading.
Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on Monday with equity capitalisation standing at N21.22 trillion compared to N21.15 recorded on Friday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated following a gain of 131.82 basis points to end trade at 40,571.67 ASI on Monday, surpassing the 40,439.85 ASI the market closed with on Friday.
Despite the rise in ASI, volume of shares traded declined with data from NSE showing that investors traded 206,24 million shares on Monday.
However, the figure was below the 395.62 million shares traded on Friday.
The deals sealed by investors dropped from 5,351 to 4,264 at the close of market on Monday.
The value of shares also dipped from N5.19 billion to N2.16 billion on Monday.
Seplat led the gainers’ chart on Monday after recording N49.5kobo gain to close at N544.5kobo from N495.
Japaul Gold followed with N0.78kobo as its share price increased from N0.71kobo following a 9.86 percent rise in share price.
Mutual Benefit closed the market with N0.46kobo after recording a 9.52 percent rise from the opening price of N0.42kobo per share.
AIICO Insurance gained N0.1kobo to move to N1.18kobo from the opening trade of N1.08kobo.
Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief
The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization.
Okonjo-Iweala, who reacted to her appointment in a statement obtained from WTO by Ripples Nigeria, promised to put in place policies that would tackle the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economies.
She also stressed the need to shape policies that would aid the fight against the pandemic that threw many economies including Nigeria into recession.
The former World Bank deputy managing director said she would work with WTO member nations to immediately address the economic and health consequences of COVID-19 pandemic.
She said: “I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General. A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
WTO members have been divided by trade terms, which some members feel doesn’t favour all.
The recent trade dispute has been between China and United States, with both countries engaging in trade war and hurting each others’ economy with tariff hikes.
The disagreement between China and the US had weakened the position of WTO, as members were sidestepping the body in trade negotiations.
The disagreement also played a role in the delay of the WTO chief’s appointment.
The appointment should have been confirmed last year but was delayed till on Monday following the emergence of Joe Biden as US President.
Former US President, Donald Trump, had rejected the Nigerian as consensus candidate for the WTO’s top job and declared his support for the South Korean candidate, Yoo Mhung-hee.
Speaking further on her plans, Okonjo-Iweala added: “I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.
“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile, and better adapted to the realities of today.”
SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law
Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market.
Chaka Technology had previously received an interim restraining order in December 2020, following SEC’s application to the tribunal, informing IST that Chaka was operating outside the laws of investment.
The investment startup was established in 2019 to offer foreign shares to Nigerians interested in investing in companies such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba. It’s operational focus was to enable Nigerians and other Africans invest in global capital market.
SEC said the financial technology company was not regulatorily complaint, hence, Chaka should be restrained from stock trading. According to the investment regulatory body, Chaka is operating outside its purview against the Investment and Securities Act 2007.
New development disclosed the tribunal ruled and considered SEC’s application on January 15, 2020. In a recent findings by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, it was gathered from SEC that Chaka has been barred and ordered to register under the commission, as expected from every investment firm.
This means Chaka, founded by Tosin Osibodu, is not allowed to advertise or offer shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities for sale, until it registers the company’s investment operations under SEC.
Checks by Ripples Nigeria showed Chaka Technologies website is offline, as it is temporarily unavailable to visitors trying to access the company’s investment platform.
In its statement last year December, SEC had defended the restraining order on Chaka, stating that without proper regulation, genuine market innovators and investors could become victims to activities of unscrupulous persons that intend to exploit the growing popularity of Fintech investment platforms.
Prior to the ban, Chaka Technologies had received about $30,000 in fundraising from investors.
