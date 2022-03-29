Business
Ecobank Nigeria’s revenue dropped by $46m in 2021 – Report
Ecobank Nigeria’s operating income dropped by -17 percent to $223 million in 2021.
In its Full Year Financial Statements for last year released on Tuesday, the figure was $46 million lower than $269 million recorded in 2020.
Ecobank’s Net Interest Income also dropped from $161 million reported in 2020 to $91 million last year.
The lender, however, reduced its operating expenses to $181 million in 2021 compared to $222 million recorded the previous year.
READ ALSO: Ecobank’s profit hits N104.5bn, highest in eight years
While no mention was made of the Profit After Tax (PAT), EcoBank Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose from $37million posted in 2020 to $57 million last year.
The Group’s profit for the year across its branches in Africa also increased from $88 million in 2020 to $357 million last year.
