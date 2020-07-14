ECOWAS appoints Jonathan as special envoy to Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as a special envoy to lead its mediation mission in Mali.

The ex-president’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said as special envoy, Jonathan was expected to facilitate dialogue with all principal stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society groups and religious organizations in a bid to resolve the worsening socio-political situation in the West African country.

The ex-president’s appointment for the mediation role was communicated to him in a letter signed by the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

He is expected to leave for Bamako on Wednesday.

Jonathan thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the support of the Nigerian government, including providing an aircraft and other logistics needed to make the assignment successful.

He also promised to ensure that the mission achieves the desired result in Mali.

