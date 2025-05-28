Connect with us

ECOWAS at 50: Gowon, Tinubu sign commemorative card

1 hour ago

As part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday participated in a ceremonial signing of a commemorative card.

The event took place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) conference chamber in Lagos, the same venue where the original ECOWAS treaty was signed in 1975.

General Gowon, the sole surviving founding signatory of the ECOWAS treaty, was specially recognised for his historic role in advancing regional integration and unity in West Africa.

READ ALSO: Tinubu arrives in Lagos for ECOWAS 50th anniversary

Also present were the Presidents of Liberia, Togo, and Guinea-Bissau, who jointly issued a declaration reiterating their commitment to the core ideals and aspirations of ECOWAS.

Presidents of other member countries were represented by high-ranking officials, except for Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, which have withdrawn from the bloc due to ongoing political disputes.

The ceremony is currently taking place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

