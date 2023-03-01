ECOWAS congratulates Tinubu, urges calm amidst election dispute in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in Nigeria’s election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election held across Nigeria on February 25 after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Umaru Embaló, conveyed the sub-regional body’s congratulatory message in a statement on Wednesday.

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) led by former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ghanaian counterpart, John Mahama, on Wednesday visited Tinubu and other presidential candidates in a bid to douse the growing tension in the country.

READ ALSO: AU, ECOWAS demand quick upload of election results

The elders’ visit followed demands by the PDP and other parties for the cancellation of the election over alleged irregularities.

In his statement on Wednesday, Embaló urged all stakeholders to sustain the peace by resolving all grievances amicably.

The statement read: “On behalf of His Excellency, Gen. Umaru Sissoco Embaló, chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the entire ECOWAS leadership, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to his Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His Excellency, Gen. Embaló appeals to all the stakeholders to promote peace and to use constitutional means to address any grievances they may have.”

