ECOWAS Court fixes July 9 for hearing on suits against Twitter ban in Nigeria

The ECOWAS Court has announced July 9 as the date for the hearing of the coalition of applications against the Twitter Ban instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The ECOWAS Court stated this in a virtual court sitting held via zoom on Tuesday.

One of the application was brought by the Registered Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) while the other was the application brought by the Media Rights Agenda and eight others.

The lawyer representing the Federal Government, Abdullahi Abubakar, informed the court that he has a motion to consolidate all the four applications before the court on the Twitter ban issue.

Abubakar further implored the court for leave to consolidate the hearing of the applications pending before the court.

The Counsel to SERAP, Femi Falana SAN, did not object to the application.

Falana stated that the application to consolidate will “afford the court the opportunity to give one judgment in the matters that were similar in nature and character”.

The Counsel to Media Rights Agenda, Mojirayo Ogunlaya, also did not object to the application for consolidation.

Consequently, the court noted that it cannot make a consolidation order in their absence and without hearing from them.

