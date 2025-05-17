Connect with us

News

ECOWAS Court orders Ghanaian govt to pay $75K over illegal detention of Homeland Foundation members

Published

6 hours ago

on

The ECOWAS Court of Justice on Friday ordered the Ghanaian government to pay $75,000 in compensation to 30 members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) over their unlawful detention in 2019.

A three-member panel of the court headed by Justice Ricardo Goncalves, in a ruling in the suit ECW/CCJ/APP/12/24, awarded $2,500 to each applicant.

Other members of the panel are Justice Sengu Koroma and Justice Dupe Atoki.

The court held that the prolonged detention of the applicants without trial violated their fundamental rights under both Ghana’s constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Gonçalves, who read the judgement,said the applicants were held for over a year without being brought before a court, contravening Ghana’s 48-hour court presentation rule.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court dismisses case on Kudirat Abiola’s assassination

The Homeland Study Group Foundation and its members were arrested under the Prohibited Organisations Decree of 1976 for advocating the independence of Western Togoland.

However, the court struck out the Foundation from the suit for failing to present evidence of legal registration.

The court also dismissed the applicants’ claims to self-determination and declared that neither the Foundation nor its members had the legal standing to make such claims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − four =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...