News
ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt to pay Agba Jalingo N30m over detention, torture
The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has issued a ruling on Friday mandating the Federal Government to pay Nigerian journalist Agba Jalingo N30 million.
The compensation was as a result of the ill-treatment and torture of Jalingo while in detention in Cross River State.
Jalingo was arrested and chained to a deep freezer for about 34 days without being charged to court.
According to the ECOWAS Court, there was no justification for the arrest and detention of Jalingo based on the suit and facts provided by SERAP.
READ ALSO: Police arrests Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo as govt hunts for activists ahead of June 12 rally
The court said the action of security agencies was against human rights agreements, particularly the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a signatory.
The Nigerian government was lambasted for flouting the provisions of treaties on international fair trial standards.
“On the claims of compensation for ill-treatment and torture, SERAP has been able to establish the claims.
“We condemn the Nigerian government for these acts, and hereby award compensation of N30 million to Mr. Jalingo for violations of his human rights”, the judgment read.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....