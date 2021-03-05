ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt to pay German N53m for unlawful detention | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt to pay German N53m for unlawful detention
The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ordered the Federal Government to pay over N53 million to a German, Mr. Martin Gegenheimer, for unlawful arrest and detention.
The court’s communications department disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
The court delivered the verdict on Thursday.
According to the statement, the court ordered the payment of N53 million as special damages to Gegenheimer for various losses he suffered during his detention.
It explained that the costs were incurred while Gegenheimer was under unlawful arrest and detention by the Nigerian Immigration Service.
The statement read: “The cost related mainly to hotel expenses incurred by the German while under forced detention by the government.
“Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the German, a panel of three judges headed by Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, also ordered the government to pay another N10 million in general damages.
“As reparation for all violations and moral prejudice suffered for the violation of his rights and another $10,000 being the expenditure incurred by the applicant to secure his bail.
READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt to pay salaries of 244 dismissed soldiers
“The court also ordered the ‘immediate and unconditional release’ of the German passport which was ‘arbitrarily and unlawfully’ seized by the government as well as his removal from the government’s watch list.
“The court, however, ruled that it found no evidence of the violation of the plaintiff’s right to torture.”
“In suit no: ECW/CCJ/APP/23/20 Mr. Gegenheimer, who is married to a Nigerian citizen but based in Nairobi, Kenya, through his Counsel, Mr. Festus A. Ogwuche, sought the enforcement of his fundamental human rights along with those of his children arising from his wrongful arrest and unlawful detention and the seizure of his German Passport.
“The applicants, which also included SAT Swiss Aviation Nigeria Limited, the company at whose invitation he visited Nigeria, are contending that the German legally entered the country for business purposes.
“But he was wrongfully arrested and detained while on his way back to Kenya, resulting in the violation of his rights to fair hearing, freedom of movement, and dignity of his human person.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...