ECOWAS delegation meets ousted Mali president, coup plotters in Bamako

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation led by former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday, met with Mali’s military junta and the ousted president in a bid to push for a speedy return to civilian rule in the landlocked country.

The delegation held talks for half an hour with soldiers who seized power on Tuesday, including new strongman Col. Assimi Goita, who declared himself the head of the junta on Thursday.

In a chat with journalists in Bamako, Jonathan said three envoys from the sub-regional body met with Keita at an undisclosed location, adding that the “negotiations are going well.”

Mutinous soldiers seized Keita and other leaders including Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Tuesday,

They later detained the president and other government officials in a military formation in Bamako, the country’s capital.

Keita resigned as president and dissolved the parliament on Wednesday morning in a bid to save the West African nation from “bloodshed.”

