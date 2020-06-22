ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday endorsed the candidacy of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General position.

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated the ex-minister for the WTO job last month.

Nominations for the position are expected to close on July 8 while the candidates will be invited to meet with WTO Council members at a special General Council meeting.

The Director-General of WTO, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, will step down on August 31.

Nigerien, Mahamadou Issoufou confirmed ECOWAS endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination in a statement issued on behalf of the Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organization member nations.

The statement read:

“ECOWAS leaders acknowledged the strong academic and professional background of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her very large experience in national affairs as Nigeria’s Finance Minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister briefly in 2006.”

According to the statement, the ECOWAS leaders’ endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala’s candidature was conditioned upon her academic qualifications and over 30 years’ experience as a development economist.

They also called on other African and non-African States to support the former minister.

