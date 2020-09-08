International Latest

ECOWAS gives Mali military junta one week to appoint civilian leader to oversee transition

September 8, 2020
MALI: Coup leaders hold talks with opposition, as UN joins global condemnation of military takeover
The leaders of Mali’s military coup which witnessed the ousting of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta have been given until 15 September to appoint a civilian leader to lead the country’s transition.

Leaders from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, on Monday said that the proposed civilian president and prime minister would lead the country to a fresh election.

Ecowas wants the transition to be done within a year, but the junta has in the past said it prefers “a reasonable time” and suggested at least two years.

The junta is yet to respond to the announcement made on during a summit attended by eight heads of state in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

This came after Ghanaian President, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo, emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Akufo-Addo was elected yesterday at the 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, Niger.

