ECOWAS insists on shorter transition period in Mali, 2 others

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday insisted on a shorter transition programme in Mali and two other countries.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this to journalists after an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

He said although sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali where coups had taken place remains, there should be no excuse for a prolonged transition programme in the three countries.

Other West African leaders at the meeting were Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Patrice Talon (Benin Republic), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea Bissau), Mohamed Bazoum (Niger Republic), Macky Sall (Senegal), and Dr. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of The Gambia, among others.

Osinbajo said: “The major issues are the extent of compliance in the countries where there have been violent overthrow of governments, particularly in Mali.

“We received a report from the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his report was that we are at a point where the Malian authorities want longer period of transition but obviously ECOWAS is insisting on a much shorter period for transition.

“When the communique is issued it will reflect ECOWAS position which is that there is no excuse for long transition.

“And all that is required in the electoral process is to ensure that there should be free and fair elections; and there should be no extended period of transition.

“The whole point of democracy is that each individual has a right to choose his or her leader.

“I think that outrage has been well expressed by the Authority of the Heads of State and by the people of the ECOWAS region that we are in a democracy and we are not going to go back.”

