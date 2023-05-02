ECOWAS Parliament appeals for leniency ahead of Ekweremadu’s sentencing for organ trafficking

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has appealed to the British court to temper justice with mercy in the case of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and his wife, Beatrice.

The Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London had on March 23 convicted the couple and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, for organ trafficking.

The court will sentence the Nigerians on Friday.

In a letter dated April 6, 2023, and addressed to the court’s chief clerk, the speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, Sidie Tunis, decried Ekweremadu’s long absence” since June last year.

He lamented that it would be “dreadful” if the couple get a long prison sentence.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila, other lawmakers beg U.K over Ekweremadu

Tunis recalled that Ekweremadu made immeasurable contributions to the ECOWAS parliament while in the Nigerian Senate.

The House of Representatives had earlier on Tuesday begged the court to show mercy in the case of the convicted persons.

He wrote: “In view of all these, therefore, I wish to fervently appeal to the honorable court, on behalf of the ECOWAS Parliament, for leniency in meting out justice to the couple.

“We understand the position of the law, but only appeal that the honorable court puts on a human face in this circumstance and temper justice with mercy, especially considering his good behaviour and contributions to the good of the society, the less privileged, and democracy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now