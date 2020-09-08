International Latest

ECOWAS postpones single currency launch

September 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday postponed the launch of its planned single currency, Eco.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 57th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Niamey, Niger, the sub-regional body agreed to apply a gradual approach regarding the launch of the currency.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt seeks delay in implementation of West Africa’s common currency

ECOWAS added that a new date for the launch of the currency would be announced later.

The communiqué read: “Member States are to be exempted from compliance with the convergence criteria in 2020, while also developing a new macroeconomic convergence and stability pact among the ECOWAS member states.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */