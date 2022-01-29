ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup, detention of President Kabore

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has suspended Burkina Faso from the regional bloc following a coup on Monday where the military sacked the democratically elected government of President Roch Marc Kaboré, who was also arrested and detained.

Leaders from the West African body who met virtually on Friday to discuss the military takeover in the country, resolved to suspend it in the aftermath of the coup, making it the third West African nation to be so punished for a military takeover in the past 18 months.

Announcing the suspension of Burkina Faso from the regional alliance after the meeting, ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, said:

“The crisis in Burkina Faso and its ramifications and the deteriorating political situation in our region should be a matter of great concern to all of us.

“No current country is insulated from its occurrence in the community and we have to take action to nip it in the bud.”

The body also resolved that an ECOWAS defence chiefs delegation and a ministerial mission should visit Ouagadougou on Monday to hold talks with the coup leaders, while a

new ECOWAS summit on the situation in Burkina Faso will be held in Accra On February 3rd.

It is expected that more sanctions may be announced at the meeting.

