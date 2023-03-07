ECOWAS to honour Buhari with Democracy Icon Award

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will confer the Democracy Icon Award on President Muhammadu Buhari for promoting democracy as a system of government in the sub-region.

The ECOWAS Chairman, President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau, according to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this during a bilateral meeting with Buhari at the ongoing United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

He said the Nigerian leader has done so much to entrench democracy in the region.

Embalo added that Buhari’s name would be on the honours list at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja after its completion.

The statement read: “For this, said the ECOWAS Chairman, President Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honor in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples.”

“In response, the President welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy is a dependable vehicle for achieving national development because it unites diverse people and cultures.”

