ECOWAS to meet again on Mali crisis Friday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold another Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali Friday.

The ECOWAS Commission, which disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting was convened based on the decision of the sub-regional body’s extraordinary summit held on August 20.

The statement added that the meeting would hold through videoconference.

Mutinous soldiers had earlier this month toppled the Malian government after detaining President Boubacar Keita and other top government officials at a military formation near Bamako, the country’s capital.

The United Nations, European Union, African Union, and ECOWAS had condemned the coup and demanded the restoration of constitutional order in the landlocked West African country.

The statement read: “ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and issued some sanctions in the Declaration of August 20, 2020, on the socio-political situation in Mali.”

