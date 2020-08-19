ECOWAS to meet on Mali crisis Thursday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will Thursday hold an Extraordinary Summit on the current situation in Mali.

A group of mutinous soldiers on Tuesday detained the country’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, in a military base on the outskirts of the capital, Bamako.

The president resigned from the position on Wednesday morning.

The ECOWAS Commission, which gave the notice of the meeting in a statement titled: “Heads of State to hold Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali,” said the summit would take place through videoconference.

READ ALSO: UN Security Council orders Malian soldiers back to barracks

The statement read: “The Extra-ordinary Summit was convened following the military coup d’etat in the Republic of Mali.

“ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had been mediating in the socio-political crises and has held several mediation and peace missions to Mali.”

Join the conversation

Opinions