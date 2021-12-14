Ed Sheeran named Tik Tok most-viewed artiste in 2021

Award winning British musician, Ed Sheeran has been named the most-viewed artiste on the video sharing platform, Tik Tok for 2021.

The British popster, 30, launched three exclusive single previews from his album Equals on TikTok this year, and 5.5 million people tuned in to watch his record-breaking live performance at the Uefa Euro 2020 show, the social media platform has revealed in its Year On TikTok Music Report.

The report, an analysis of the songs and artists who have “dominated” the platform in the UK this year, features singer Sam Ryder in second position, with KSI and Yungblud following in the top five.

Read also: Apple wants to buy James Bond franchise, strikes deal with Warner Music

Singer and The Voice coach Anne-Marie, Mimi Webb, The Stickmen and The 202 Band also feature in the top 10 most-viewed artist accounts.

Sheeran achieved the record after gathering 10 million TikTok followers and garnering 80 million likes, leading to him overtaking last year’s leading artist, Essex-based singer-songwriter Ryder, for the number of people viewing the account.

The musician, who released the album Equals in October, also had the ‘most new followers’ on TikTok this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now