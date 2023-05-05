Ed Sheeran wins copyright trial, found not guilty of plagiarising Marvin Gaye’s song

The musician on Thursday won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his own track ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

He was dragged before a Manhattan court in New York by the estate of the legendary R&B artist Marvin Gaye over alleged plagiarism of the deceased 1973 song.

The 32-year-old musician who first appeared before a New York court on May 3, 2023, told the federal jury that he’ll quit music if he is found guilty of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’.

READ ALSO:Ed Sheeran named Tik Tok most-viewed artiste in 2021

The singer-songwriter who was accused of lifting a four-chord progression from the soul classic in his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ also described the $100m trial as ‘insulting’.

However, On May 4 2023, the jury found him not guilty of plagiarism

Following the trial, which included several live singing performances by Sheeran, jurors found he had not infringed on the family’s copyright interest in Gaye’s song.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now