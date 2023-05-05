Entertainment
Ed Sheeran wins copyright trial, found not guilty of plagiarising Marvin Gaye’s song
The musician on Thursday won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his own track ‘Thinking Out Loud’.
He was dragged before a Manhattan court in New York by the estate of the legendary R&B artist Marvin Gaye over alleged plagiarism of the deceased 1973 song.
The 32-year-old musician who first appeared before a New York court on May 3, 2023, told the federal jury that he’ll quit music if he is found guilty of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’.
READ ALSO:Ed Sheeran named Tik Tok most-viewed artiste in 2021
The singer-songwriter who was accused of lifting a four-chord progression from the soul classic in his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ also described the $100m trial as ‘insulting’.
However, On May 4 2023, the jury found him not guilty of plagiarism
Following the trial, which included several live singing performances by Sheeran, jurors found he had not infringed on the family’s copyright interest in Gaye’s song.
