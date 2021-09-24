Tech
Ed-tech startup eLearn Africa to deliver free courses to university students
eLearn Africa, an edtech startup founded by Ethiopia-born social entrepreneur, Brook Negussie, has announced designing learning management systems capable of giving university students access to free online courses.
The development, which comes in partnership with the Association of African Universities (AAU) is an online marketplace for education.
The platform, according to claims of the management, aims to simplify the process of finding and enrolling for online courses, degrees and professional certifications from universities across the world.
Having garnered experience from various leadership roles working in international technology companies including communications, media and social networks, Brook Negussi claimed to have started eLearnAfrica “because of his commitment to expanding educational opportunities to under-served communities.”
READ ALSO: Edtech Ambani wins IDF Capital sponsored accelerator. 2 other things and a trivia
Since its inception in 2016, the startup partnered with online course providers to make available courses from some of the best universities in the world.
The two-month old partnership with the AAU, for instance, will make “AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS” educational content available through its website and downloadable app.
Sixty days after, the AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS has also successfully onboarded 40 universities, to signal a promising future.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...