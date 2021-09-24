Ed-tech startup eLearn Africa to deliver free courses to university students

eLearn Africa, an edtech startup founded by Ethiopia-born social entrepreneur, Brook Negussie, has announced designing learning management systems capable of giving university students access to free online courses.

The development, which comes in partnership with the Association of African Universities (AAU) is an online marketplace for education.

The platform, according to claims of the management, aims to simplify the process of finding and enrolling for online courses, degrees and professional certifications from universities across the world.

Having garnered experience from various leadership roles working in international technology companies including communications, media and social networks, Brook Negussi claimed to have started eLearnAfrica “because of his commitment to expanding educational opportunities to under-served communities.”

Since its inception in 2016, the startup partnered with online course providers to make available courses from some of the best universities in the world.

The two-month old partnership with the AAU, for instance, will make “AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS” educational content available through its website and downloadable app.

Sixty days after, the AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS has also successfully onboarded 40 universities, to signal a promising future.

