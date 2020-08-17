EDO 2020 GUBER: INEC presents voters register to parties

In preparation for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo, Monday presented soft copies of the voters register to the 14 political parties participating in the poll.

May Agbamuche-Mbu, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa, presented the register to the political parties at the INEC office located at Sapele Road, Benin.

“In pursuant to section 20 of the electoral Act 2010, as amended, the commission is mandated to publish the voters register for the conduct of a general election.

“Consequently, the register shall be published in a designated location in all the local government areas, registration areas and polling units in Edo.

Read also: EDO GUBER: APC printing illegal PVCs ahead of election, PDP claims

“It is my profound appeal that you advise your constituents, members and voters on the need to check their details in the register.

“To know the location of their polling units and come out en masse to vote on September 19.

“You may recall that the commission publicly declared on Jan. 7, 2019 that Nigeria has a total of 84,004 084 voters.

“And by virtue of that declaration the total number of registered voters in Edo as at today is 2,210,534 with 1,159,325 male and 1,051,209 female,” she said.

According to her, INEC as an electoral umpire has resolved to be professional, independent and impartial and adhere to the NCDC guidelines on COVID-19.

“Therefore, we expect that the political parties join INEC and the security agencies in conducting a truly violent-free election,” she stated.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), John Alalibo, in his address urged the political parties to always present themselves for INEC programmes when called upon.

“INEC is doing well especially as it relates to the new innovation introduced to improve our electoral process.

“All the information we give out here are all in accordance with the electoral law and it is important that we present it to you,” Mr Alalibo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions