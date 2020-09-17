EDO 2020: ‘I’m passionately committed to free and fair elections’ —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, warned voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel, against “the do-or-die mentality to politics.”

He said: “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.

“I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or- die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

“The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people.”

The president appealed to all political parties and their candidates to respect law and order.

He also advised election officials and security agents “to remain neutral to ensure free and fair elections and avoid any action(s) capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.”

The president added: “Conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office.”

