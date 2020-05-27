EDO 2020: Ize-Iyamu emerges consensus gov candidate for Oshiomhole’s faction, picks APC form

A faction of the Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) supposedly loyal to Adams Oshiomhole, has picked Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the state’s governorship election.

The APC faction loyal to Oshiomhole, the national Chairman of the party, are poised to ensure Governor Godwin Obaseki never emerges the party’s candidate for the election slated to hold on September 19, 2020.

The group selected Ize-Iyamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate four years ago, on Tuesday night in Abuja through a consensus arrangement.

Meanwhile, Ize-Iyamu on Wednesday (today) collected the nomination form for the governorship ticket of the ruling APC at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

With the development, the battle for the governorship ticket of the APC will be fought between Ize-Iyamu and Governor Obaseki during the direct primary of the party fixed for June 22.

